The Erie County Election Office is allowing voters to cure their ballot envelopes until next May 16, which is Election Day.

Tonia Fernandez, the director of elections, said office staff is contacting voters who may have forgotten to sign, date or incorrectly date their ballot envelope.

She added an incorrect date is any date that is prior to April 24, which is the first day that ballots became available.

“So what we’re seeing is some people are writing their date of birth or maybe they’re writing the month of March on accident. We’ve made every attempt to contact these voters, and in some cases, we’ve had success and they’ve come in and they’ve already cured their ballots. We have a list of people that will be coming in before Tuesday,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez also said corrections can only be made to the ballot envelope — not anything inside.