The Erie County Elections Office was able to count all of its mail-in ballots in a quick and effective manner.

This means we got results the night of elections.

The Erie County Clerk of Elections told us the fast ballot counting was thanks to new equipment they received with a state grant, plus a whole lot of volunteer help as well.

The county recently acquired two ballot extractors from a state Election Integrity Grant that drastically sped up the process of sorting through ballots from their envelopes. This gave them the ability to quickly open up the ballots.

The county clerk said their team of pre-canvassers were able to open the first ballot at 7 a.m.

Normally they have a team of about 12 people opening and counting ballots as part of the pre-canvasing process. This year they had 60.

So how does this election compare to previous ones?

“I can definitely speak for obviously the primary election, my first election here. It was little challenging, because again we didn’t have these ballot extractors. Without these ballot extractors, which of course provided us with the opportunity to add more integrity but speed up the process, so we are so thankful for those,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Cerk of Elections.

Slomski added that their team of volunteers also helped speed up the process.