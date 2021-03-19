No evidence of mail-in ballot fraud found in Erie, federal investigators say

Federal investigators say they have found no evidence of voter fraud in U.S. Post Office operations in Erie.

You may remember when Erie briefly made national news after a postal worker claimed online that a supervisor had told workers to change the dates when some mail-in ballots were postmarked.

That worker later recanted the story, but an investigation was launched anyway.

In a recently released report, those investigators concluded that the election system was not compromised and that the allegation was not supported by any evidence.