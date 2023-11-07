Polls opened bright and early Tuesday morning across the nation, and right here in the Erie region, many voters were lined up ready to cast their ballot.

Although 2023 is not a major election year, many important positions are present on this year’s ballot at the local level — including seats on county council for Erie and the Warren County commissioner.

Across the entire Commonwealth, there are several hotly contested judicial races, including a crucial seat on the state’s Supreme Court.

Pennsylvanians are weighing in on the importance of the local elections.

“I think it’s really important to have our voices heard and put people in office that have our best interests at heart…because I think in our world today there are so many things that are going on and we need people in office that are willing to take risks and do hard things to make our communities better,” said Kristen Huber, emphasizing the importance of voting.

Polling stations will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.