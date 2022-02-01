Numerous election directors across commonwealth resigning from positions

A number of election directors across the commonwealth have left their jobs since November of 2020.

Many election directors and their staff have left their positions in Pennsylvania. Explaining political pressure has led them to quit.

Election workers across the country said that they receive calls from voters who claim there is election fraud despite the court rulings that have disproved those claims.

The former Erie County Clerk, now the County Court Administrator Doug Smith, said that election workers sacrifice many hours of time and still face a lot of criticism.

“The election staff works really long hours during an election and so those people are giving up family time. They’re giving up personal time and they’re sacrificing time in everyway you might hope a public official would, and at the end of the day they’re often facing criticism,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Administrator, Your Local Election Headquarters.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The county is still looking to hire a new county clerk to replace Smith.