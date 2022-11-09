Erie County election officials said there was a high voter turnout in Erie and neighboring counties:

Erie County, there was a 58.7% voter turnout.

Crawford County, there was a 58.3% voter turnout.

Warren County, there was a 61% voter turnout.

Leaders from the Erie County Election Office said it seemed that more residents are paying attention to midterm elections than in previous years.

“People are starting to see that there is real-life, everyday impact to their lives from the decisions made by politicians who are acting on their behalf. So you’re seeing people becoming more engaged, and we saw that across the board last night,” said Mary Rennie, chair, Erie County Board of Elections.

Rennie said mail-in ballots have made voting more accessible. However, many voters still opt to head to the polls on Election Day.