Obama endorses local Democratic PA state senate candidate

The local Democratic candidate for state senator has received a big endorsement. It comes from former President Barack Obama.

According to the New York Times, the president has released a wave of endorsement of Democratic candidates across the country, including 49th District state senate candidate Julie Slomski.

Slomski is running against incumbent Republican Dan Laughlin.

Obama made the endorsements with, “the aim of helping Democrats maintain their majority in the house, win back control of the senate and flip key state legislative chambers ahead of the 2020 redistricting.”