The job of making Tuesday’s vote count official is underway at the Erie County Courthouse.

The process began at 9 a.m. Friday. Erie County Elections workers are conducting the official review of provisional ballots and adjudication of ballots.

It’s no small task.

There were more than 26,000 mail-in and absentee ballots cast in Erie County for Tuesday’s election.

The election’s office was able to finish the unofficial count on Election Night.