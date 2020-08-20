Old Forge prepares for President Trump’s visit to Lackawanna County

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Many in Old Forge were filled with excitement as they prepared for President Trump’s visit to northeast Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News spoke with residents and business owners in the area.

“It’s amazing, the most powerful man in the world right here in northeast PA, right here in old forge is absolutely crazy,” said Chuck Termini of Old Forge.

Some residents, including Kita Nelson, were disappointed they couldn’t attend the event.

“He did a lot of work that other presidents didn’t do. I think he’s the best. One of the best, I want to be there for Trump but I can’t today. I have to go somewhere,” said Nelson.

On the other hand, Stella Monteforte says she’s embarrassed to have our nation’s leader coming to her own backyard.

“I can’t believe with all the bad things he’s done that people are still voting for Trump. I’m not happy. I’m not happy with it at all,” said Monteforte.

Regardless of political beliefs, local businesses recognize the importance of having the president coming to our area.

Pat Revello, owner of Revello’s Cafe Pizza, told Eyewitness News, “The more people that come into town, curiosity seekers, were sure and we’re hoping they are going to get hungry and come to our pizza places.”

Revello’s Pizza in Old Forge was the surprise stop by Hillary Clinton in 2008, when she came to the area. The owner hopes for another special guest.

“Oh boy, it’d just be great. It’d just be great. It was great when Hillary came, it’d be great if President Trump came,” said Revello.

President Trump’s visit will cause some traffic delays in both Old Forge and Moosic between 1:30 and 5:30 Thursday. That includes some road blocks on Interstate 81.