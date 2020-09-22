One on one with Eric Trump after his visit to Erie

Eric Trump got the crowd pumped up outside of the Bayfront Convention Center.

Afterwards, he spoke with Jill McCormick.

The stop here in Erie was one of many this week made by Eric Trump in the keystone state.

Pennsylvania was a state that went red back in the 2016 Presidential Election. This is something that Eric Trump said that he and his family do not take for granted.

“In 2016 a different candidate made that mistake and we as a family worked hard. We never take anything for granted,” said Eric Trump, Son of President Donald Trump.

Trump said that voters do not need to look very far to find a positive change in the area.

“You look at opportunity zones in the city, how much good for the city and we’re on the right side of things,” said Trump.

The stop in Erie also meant a quick trip to Presque Isle State Park to see how federal money from the EPA is being put to use.

“It was truly beautiful and it’s truly a national treasure and it was a good place to go,” said Trump.

The visit was a first so far this election cycle by a member of the Trump family.

The president’s son said that he is proud of what his father has accomplished so far.

“I’m really proud of my dad. He has done a great job. The greatest father to me,” said Trump.

Tomorrow Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is holding a virtual visit to Erie. The event is set for September 22nd as Dr. Jill Biden speaks with leaders here in Erie County.