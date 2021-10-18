Online voter registration deadline ends at midnight on October 18th

FILE – This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

If you want to vote in the upcoming election, but still are not registered, October 18th is the deadline.

The voter registration office at the Erie County Courthouse was open until 5 p.m.

You still have an opportunity however to cast a ballot. New registrations are still being accepted online until midnight on October 18th.

If you plan to vote by absentee or mail-in ballot, the deadline to have those returned and received by the County Election Board is October 26th.

