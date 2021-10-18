Online voter registration deadline ends at midnight on October 18th

If you want to vote in the upcoming election, but still are not registered, October 18th is the deadline.
The voter registration office at the Erie County Courthouse was open until 5 p.m.
You still have an opportunity however to cast a ballot. New registrations are still being accepted online until midnight on October 18th.
For a link to register, click here.
If you plan to vote by absentee or mail-in ballot, the deadline to have those returned and received by the County Election Board is October 26th.
