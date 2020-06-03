Opposing candidates for state’s 3rd District seat face off

Another race we’re closely watching is the state’s 3rd District seat.

Democratic incumbent Ryan Bizzarro is seeking a 5th term. He is running unopposed on the Democratic ballot.

However, he is being challenged by write-in candidate Republican Greg Hayes.

As of now, there were over 1,400 unresolved write-in votes. Who they go to remains to be seen.

On the Democratic ballot, Ryan Bizzarro picked up 3,059 votes last night in his unchallenged race for the Democratic nomination for re-election.

“I think my record speaks for itself. I’ve been in this position since 2013. I’ve worked hard for everybody. I have not helped somebody based on their party affiliation. I’m just going to keep pushing forward and hope for the best come November,” said Ryan Bizzarro, D, 3rd District.

“Coming to and from Harrisburg, it’s the perfect opportunity to become that conduit to be able to do a town meeting, every time we get home, listen to people’s thoughts. I am from here, I know what most people are concerned with, I grew up here,” said Greg Hayes, 3rd District write-in candidate.

