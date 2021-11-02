Other key races to keep an eye on during the 2021 election

Some of the other races to watch for on November 2nd include the race for Erie City Council.

There will definitely be a new look on council with four spots open and only one incumbent on the ballot.

As school districts keep navigating through the pandemic, voters are filling spots on numerous school boards.

In Meadville, there is an attention getting race for Meadville Mayor.

Statewide, it is the battle for the spot on the Supreme Court that has turned a little nasty.

