(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is encouraging Pennsylvanians voting by mail ballot to hand-deliver their ballots to their county election office, drop box, or other designated location as soon as possible.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“It’s time to return your mail ballot to ensure it arrives by the deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day. Do not wait until the last minute,” Chapman said. “Hand deliver your mail ballot now to your county election office or authorized drop-off location to be certain your vote will be counted.”

The Erie County election office is located in the Erie County Courthouse at 140 W. 6th St., Room 112 in Erie. A drop box is located in front of the Erie County Courthouse. Voters are only allowed to return their own ballot (voters can designate an “agent” to return their ballot for them, however, they must first file the appropriate paperwork).

Before casting a mail ballot, the Pennsylvania Department of State said voters should: read the instructions carefully; fill out the ballot while being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections; seal the ballot in its inner secrecy envelope; seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed return envelope; and be sure to sign and date the declaration on the outer envelope.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chapman asked voters to remain patient on election night.

“Election professionals are your neighbors, your friends and your family. They deserve to be able to do their jobs safely and accurately – and that requires giving them the time they need to do a thorough job,” Chapman said. “We will not have unofficial results on election night in every race. That is not indicative of anything bad or nefarious happening. It simply means the process for counting all eligible votes cast in Pennsylvania is working the way it is designed to work.”