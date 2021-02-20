PA commonwealth court judge candidate Stacy Wallace campaigns in Erie

People got the chance to meet Republican candidates that will be on the ballot for the Spring primaries.

Northwest Pennsylvania native Stacy Wallace is looking to become the states next commonwealth court judge.

Erie County was not her first stop today while meeting voters.

Wallace said that she was in Adams County this morning and then drove five hours to the Seibenbuerger Club on French Street.

“I am running for this position because Pennsylvanians are concerned about a crisis in our election system and they lost faith in all branches of government and I am hoping that by running for the court that I restore faith in the judiciary,” said Stacy Wallace, Running for PA Commonwealth Court Judge.

Born and raised in McKean County, Wallace has been an attorney for 17 years.