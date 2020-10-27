PA residents urged to submit mail-in ballots with one week left until election day

With one week to go before the November 3rd elections, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the impact of early voting in the Commonwealth.

The governor pointed out that since he signed Act 77 last year, that ushered in sweeping reforms affecting mail-in voting.

Over 1,850,000 Pennsylvanians have already voted.

“I want to remind Pennsylvania voters that if you applied for a mail-in ballot, now is the time to return it so that you can make sure that it counts. Just make sure, no matter what, that you drop off your ballot by 8 p.m. on election day,” said Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of State, Pennsylvania.

The governor went on to remind voters mailing in their ballot to secure their ballot in the secrecy envelope and to fill out the declaration. Then, hand deliver your ballot at a secured drop box or at your County Board of Elections Office.