PA Senate 49th District candidates react to primary election results

Republican incumbent Dan Laughlin is running unopposed in this primary, but on the Democratic ticket two candidates, Andre Horton and Julie Slomski, square off. One of them is hoping to run against Laughlin in the fall.

Here are the results so far, not including mail-in ballots.

Julie Slomski is in the lead, for now, with just over 55% or 6,625 votes. Andre Horton is lagging with around 45% or 5,361 votes.

Candidate Julie Slomski remains confident in her lead. Slomski explained that she didn’t expect the results she saw from voter turnout out at the polls. She was originally expecting a boost from the mail-in ballots.

The hopeful candidate explained that if she does move forward to November there are things she has learned during this primary.

“I always thought the campaigns were all about the doors and I learned you can move past the doors, the phones are just as successful as the doors. I think now with more folks being at home able to have those conversations folks want to talk… and they’ve been great conversations.” said Julie Slomski, D, 49th District candidate.

Slomski explained that two issues she is passionate about are minimum wage and healthcare.

Erie County Council Member Andre Horton said he is still optimistic following last nights preliminary results.

Horton started off strong leading against Julie Slomski, saying he feels he ran the campaign he wanted. When it comes to his opponent, he says he has the most experience.

“I’m optimistic, I’m always the optimist. I feel like a winner. I ran the type of race that I wanted. We’ll see if we’ve done enough to earn the nomination or not,” said Andre Horton, D, 49th District candidate.

The winner of this race will face off against incumbent Republican Dan Laughlin in November.

Here is a look at the voter turnout for the Republican incumbent in the 49th Congressional District. Senator Dan Laughlin received 11,544 votes.

Last night, as the first votes were being tallied, we spoke to the incumbent and got his thoughts on what he’s accomplished so far and what he’s looking forward to.

“I think between some of the things that I have done with the Erie School District and the eight opportunity zones that I was able to get for the City of Erie, and those are just to name a few right off the top of the list there, I think that I have represented this district pretty well,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, Pennsylvania state Senator for the 49th District.

For a complete look at the Erie County primary elections results you can click here.