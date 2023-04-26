Independent voters could eventually be able to participate in primary elections. Two Pennsylvania senators are introducing legislation to repeal closed primaries.

Some say open primaries in Pennsylvania could be a good thing for democracy, others strongly disagree.

Republican Senator Dan Laughlin and Democrat Lisa Boscola are introducing legislation that would allow independent voters to participate in primary elections.

Laughlin believes this legislation, Senate Bill 400, will give more people the opportunity to have a voice in their representation.

“The number of independent voters has been increasing steadily in every region of the state. It is the fastest growing segment of voters in Pennsylvania,” said Dan Laughlin (R-49).

A local political expert said participation in Pennsylvania’s primary elections is often pretty low.

“What primaries do is they attract the most committed and most partisan members of those parties. Most Republicans, most Democrats don’t vote in the primary. So, what that gives us are the candidates, the nominees who are on the fringes of either party,” said Jeff Bloodworth, director of public service & global affairs at Gannon University.

“It is time for our commonwealth to shift, as much as America already has, to a fairer, more responsive primary system, one where every legitimate registered voter has an equal chance to vote in every election,” Laughlin said.

If passed, voters who are registered with a party will continue to be required to vote on their respective ballots. Local political party chairs have different reactions to Senate Bill 400.

“I don’t know why people are for open primaries. I mean, I want to be able to select the person that runs for the Republican party, at least vote for that person and not feel that my vote is being cancelled by somebody on a party that feels completely different from me,” said Tom Eddy, chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee.

“The more people we get involved in our primary which are typically low turnout the more likely they are to participate in the general election and have a vested interest in the general election and I think that’s good for democracy,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic chair.

