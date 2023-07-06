As we approach the 2023 general election, we hear from one of the four candidates running for Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Thursday, democratic candidate Jill Beck stopped by the JET 24 studios to talk about why she’s running.

The Butler County native with nearly 20 years of experience graduated top of her class from Duquesne University school of law in Pittsburgh.

Beck said she has practiced in every area of the Superior Court and has developed a deep appreciation for the human aspect of these cases.

“You want a judge that’s going to do the work and do it ethically and with integrity. I feel very strongly about making sure that the courtroom I will run is going to be a place where every voice has the opportunity to be heard. That is why I have run my campaign as I have, I went to all 67 counties before the primary,” Beck said.

Beck said she’s dedicated most of her career to public service and helping vulnerable and underserved members of the population.