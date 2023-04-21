One candidate running for Pennsylvania Supreme Court was in town Friday night looking for potential voters.

Judge Carolyn Carluccio (R) visited the Erie County Republican headquarters and spoke with local residents.

She said if you are in a state-wide race, you need to win Erie to win the state.

She wants voters to know that she will bring balance to the supreme court.

“I have the background that is extensive it’s in areas that our supreme court justices right now don’t necessarily have there are five democratic seats and two republican seats on the supreme court right now and I am looking for that fifth democratic seat and I would like to take it to bring balance to the court,” said Carolyn Carluccio, running for PA. Supreme Court.

Carluccio is currently the president judge in Montgomery County PA.