(WHTM) — President Joe Biden has announced on Thursday the release of one million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked and help with the price at the pump.

The average cost of gas has been significantly higher in the last weeks than it was a year ago and while there seemed to be a slight decrease, it continues to be a highly discussed issue. Plus, you have the even more highly discussed and debated question — who or what is to blame?

Increased Gas Prices

A new WJET/WFXP/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows that nearly half of Pennsylvania voters blame the Biden administration for the increase in gas prices (46%).

Among Republican voters, 75.1% blame the Biden administration. Democratic voters, however, had a higher percentage of voters blaming the gas and oil sanctions against Russia (28.4%) and gas and oil companies (27.6%). Neither political party had a double-digit percentage blaming COVID-19.

Hispanic or Latino voters and White voters both had the highest percentage blaming Biden and the least blaming COVID-19. African American voters and Asian voters, however, had the highest percentage blaming gas and oil sanctions against Russia with the Biden administration as a close second.

All ages above 30 had the highest percentage (between 45 and 60%) of voters blaming the Biden administration. However, 18 to 29-year-olds blame the gas and oil sanctions against Russia.

The Biden administration also had the most male (47.8%) and female voters (43.8%) blaming them. Female voters’ next highest percentage was for gas and oil companies (20%) while male voters had the next highest blaming the sanctions (19%). Nonbinary or other genders had 66.7% blaming Biden.

Fracking: More or less?

Another commonly debated topic: fracking, which is hydraulic fracturing for oil and natural gas in the state. While some are for it, others are very against the process.

In a recent Stacker analysis of data from FracFocus, a national hydraulic fracturing chemical registry, Pennsylvania was ranked fifth on the list of states where fracking is most prevalent.

While a historic measure was passed at the start of 2021 to permanently ban fracking in northeastern Pennsylvania, it only impacted two counties. The number of wells reported in 2020 was 17,441.

The WJET/WFXP/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows that 53.8% of Pennsylvania voters think the state should allow for more fracking, 28.7% would like less fracking, and 17.6% think the amount should not change.

Republicans and Democrats disagree on how much fracking should go on in Pennsylvania. While Republican voters have a strong 75.1% saying yes to more fracking, 44.3% of Democrats are for less fracking. The Democratic voters are split within the party with 35.8% saying they are for more fracking and nearly 20% being okay with the current amount.

Independent party voters have 56.2% saying yes to more fracking and 24.2% saying less.

Hispanic or Latino voters, White voters, African American voters, and Asian voters all have a higher percentage saying more fracking, as well. The same goes for all four different age groups, with 30 to 49-year-olds having the highest percentage (56.4%).

Those who live in a rural setting also have a high percentage who are okay with more fracking (66.5%). Urban/city and suburban voters are not too far behind with almost 50% also saying yes to more.

Male voters also have a majority of voters saying yes, with 60.7%. However, females seemed a little more split with 47% saying yes and 33% saying no. Both genders had almost 20% saying they are okay with the amount now.

Pennsylvania’s energy needs

Energy prices have spiked in the United States as the nation and its allies announced a number of new sanctions against Russia over the course of last month. Biden ordered the release of barrels of oil hoping to control the prices.

A possible solution at the national level, but what is the best way for Pennsylvania to handle its energy needs – by encouraging greater energy production, by encouraging greater energy conservation, or by developing alternative energy sources?

The WJET/WFXP/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows that 55% of Pennsylvania voters are for encouraging greater energy production, while 33% are for developing alternative energy sources and only 10% want to encourage greater energy conservation.

A much larger percentage of Republican voters (75.7%) think greater energy production is the best path to handle Pennsylvania’s needs in comparison to Democratic voters (38.1%). However, Democratic voters are not necessarily for conservation, and nearly half of the voters actually want the state to look into alternative energy sources (48.7%).

The Independent party follows in line with Republican voters and has nearly 60% saying yes to greater energy production.

Across the age groups, everyone 18 and older has the highest percentage of voters looking for greater energy production with 30 to 49-year-olds leading with 60.1%.

Voters living in rural areas again lead in the percentage of those who want greater production with almost 70%.

Among male voters and nonbinary voters, 61.2% and 66.7% want greater production, respectively. However, female voters were more split with only a 9% difference between those who want more energy production (49.7%) and those who want alternative energy sources (40.7%).

As previously reported, Pennsylvania is the second-largest natural gas producer in the nation and state Republican lawmakers think the commonwealth is the solution for the current energy crisis.

According to a recent report from U.S. Energy Information Administration, Pennsylvania produces 20,000 barrels of crude oil per day, or 7.3 million barrels per year.

Republican lawmakers want to increase production to end the dependency on Russia’s barrel production, and it seems like Pennsylvania voters in the poll are in agreement with over half encouraging more energy production.

Polling methodology

The WJET/WFXP/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania poll was conducted from March 26-28, 2022. The general election sample consisted of registered voters in Pennsylvania, n=1,069 with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The Republican primary sample consisted of likely voters, n=372, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/-5.0 percentage points. The Democratic primary sample consisted of likely voters, n=471, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/-4.5 percentage points.

The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, and region based on 2020 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced.

Data was collected using a cellphone sample of SMS-to-web, an online panel provided by Amazon MTurk, and an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines.

The full poll can be reviewed here.