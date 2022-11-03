Democratic congressional candidate Dan Pastore hosted a town hall meeting with voters at the Blasco Memorial Library Thursday night.

The townhall focused on the economy and jobs as people spoke about their concerns and asked questions.

Pastore said he feels it’s crucial to hold in-person and open town halls in Erie County, something he says his opponent hasn’t done in years.

“I think that is your job as a representative to be out there and meet with the people, not be afraid to take their questions. So having an open town hall like this is an essential part of the job and if I were your representative, I would do this on a regular basis throughout the district,” said Dan Pastore, D, congressional candidate District 16.