Pennsylvania Democrats win second supreme court decision over vote count deadline extended by three days

Pennsylvania Democrats win a second supreme court decision over the vote count deadline extended by three days in the commonwealth.

According to the Washington Post, the highest court declined to change the ruling by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court.

Republicans in State and National offices have opposed the extension of the mail-in vote.

Three justices, conservative justices Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch have all objected.

New justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the ruling saying she had not had sufficient time to review the case.