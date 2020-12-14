Pennsylvania electors unanimously vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Currently, Joe Biden is leading in the electoral college with 240 votes thus far. President Trump currently stands at 229.

The States of California, Oregon, Montana and Hawaii have yet to vote. All of the states that had been challenged by President Trump in multiple lawsuits have now completed their votes.

One of these states of course is Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar presided over the 59th Pennsylvania electoral college.

The commonwealth’s 20 electors unanimously voted for Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for Vice President of the United States in accordance with Pennsylvania’s popular vote results in the November 3rd election.

Despite being in the middle of a global pandemic, more Pennsylvanians than ever before, 6.9 million, participated in the general election.

Secretary Boockvar told the electors “the people have spoken and we respect the majesty of our democratic system.”