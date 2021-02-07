The Pennsylvania Legislature will take action to keep the governor from using too much power during a declared emergency.

This constitutional amendment was agreed upon to be on the ballot this May.

The amendment’s purpose is to limit the powers that the governor has during a disaster emergency.

The state representatives of Pennsylvania voted 116-86 for the Republican backed proposal.

“It limits that to 21 days. That passed the House of Representatives. The governor is not allowed to veto that. It will be in the voters hands to do that. Do voters want the governor to have more than 21 days of control during a declared emergency declaration, or do they want to limit that and have him work more closely with the legislature in other state government bodies,” said Ryan Bizzarro, (D), 3rd Legislative District.