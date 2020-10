Here is a closer look at the battle for Pennsylvania with the latest average of the most recent polls and what’s becoming a tight race in the Keystone State.

FiveThirtyEight.com’s average currently shows a 6.4% lead in Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, 50.6% to Donald Trump’s 44.2%.

It gets even tighter when you look at RealClearPolitics.com.

Their average of polls conducted from October 2nd to the 19th has Biden with 48.8% and Trump with 45%. Biden’s lead in that poll is at 3.8%