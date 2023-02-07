(WHTM) – Voters in three western Pennsylvania districts will head to the polls on Tuesday for special elections that could swing the balance of power in Harrisburg.

The three special elections are being held in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th legislative districts in Allegheny County.

The 32nd district has been vacant since the death of longtime representative Tony DeLuca on October 9, 2022. DeLuca posthumously won his November re-election.

The 34th district seat was previously held by now-Congresswoman Summer Lee, who was elected to Congress in 2022. The 35th district seat became vacant with the resignation of now-Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis.

Results from the Feb. 7 special elections will be made available below as they are published by local and state government officials.

On February 1 Republicans declared victory in a northern Pennsylvania race where State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver won a State House seat. Culver will have to resign her House seat, setting up another special election later this year.

Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned on Nov. 30 to become a staff lawyer for Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland. The term lasts until Nov. 30, 2024.

The House, which has been in a stalemate all year, currently has 101 Republicans and 99 Democrats with Speaker Mark Rozzi promising to be an independent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report