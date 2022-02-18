13 maps, 7 justices: Can state Supreme Court pick a map before May?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has an election coming up, but the commonwealth still does not have new maps to determine which politicians represent which areas. The state Supreme Court heard arguments about the congressional map on Friday, Feb. 18, just a few months before the May primary.

The legislature and Governor Tom Wolf could not agree on how to divide the state into 17 congressional seats. The court now has 13 maps before them to choose from and they are not happy about it. Justice Kevin Dougherty saying “we’re unwillingly forced to be here.”

“Inevitably there will be people happy with the map and then there will be some people viscerally unhappy with it,” said Matt Haverstick, attorney for one of the maps.

“It’s a failure on the part of the legislature and their ability to work with the governor. It’s a shame that it got to this point,” added David Thornburgh, Draw the Lines Pa.

None of the 13 maps seem unconstitutional, but a few split Pittsburgh, which bothers some of the justices. One map that was drawn by a citizen, passed by the Republican-controlled House and Senate, was vetoed by the governor, but recommended by commonwealth court.

“I think it’s an easy slam dunk case. We provided a map that is constitutional, it’s a 9-8 Democrat leaning map that Republicans did,” said Republican State Representative Seth Grove of York.

But, critics say it unfairly favors the GOP. “If the court were to choose a map that’s been vetoed by the governor it would seem to me it’s asserting its power over another branch of government, which I would think would be problematic,” Thornburgh said.

Rep. Grove adds, “Their problem is they want a democrat gerrymandered map.”

Justice Kevin Brobson worries that it is setting a precedent that will see future governors and legislatures push map drawing responsibility to the state Supreme Court. Oral arguments lasted hours, but little new ground was broken.

“Everything has been said, but not everybody has said it that’s what this is feeling like,” Thornburgh said.

There are 13 possibilities for the seven justices to choose from. Which will they choose? “They’re in a position where they have to ponder the unponderable of the most constitutional,” Haverstick said.

The Department of State testified that it wants to keep the May 17 primary and can keep the May 17 primary if the Supreme Court acts quickly to sort out the mess.