Pennsylvania Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity names former ESD financial administrator as Deputy Treasurer for Fiscal Operations

Pennsylvania Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity has named the former financial administrator for Erie’s Public Schools as Deputy Treasurer for Fiscal Operations.

The Pennsylvania Treasurer-elect announced today two key appointments to her incoming administration, naming deputy treasurers for both communications and policy.

Charles Zogby joins the Garrity Administration as Deputy Treasurer for Fiscal Operations and Policy.

A former Secretary of Education for Governors Ridge and Schweiker, Zogby also served as Budget Director for Gov. Tom Corbett. In the latter role, Zogby oversaw the creation of a budget that closed a $4.2 billion structural deficit as the state was emerging from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Zogby also served as financial administrator for Erie’s Public Schools. He left that post in Feb. 2020 to serve as a special assistant on budget issues for the state Senate Republican leadership. He resides in York County.

“During the campaign, I pledged to find and cut waste and hidden fees – and to increase transparency so that Pennsylvanians can see where their hard-earned taxpayer dollars are going,” Garrity said. “I’m very pleased to announce two experienced and talented additions to my staff who will help me make that happen.”

Erik Arneson joins the Garrity Administration as Deputy Treasurer for Communications.

Arneson is the departing director of the state’s Office of Open Records, where he spent the past six years modernizing operations and establishing the office as a national leader in government transparency.

Previously, Arneson was director of policy and communications for the state Senate Republican leadership. He has also worked as a newspaper reporter for the “Lebanon Daily News.” Arneson and his wife, Beth, live in Mechanicsburg.

Garrity will be sworn in as the Commonwealth’s 78th Treasurer on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.