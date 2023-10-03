Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded registered Pennsylvania voters that they have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 to apply for a mail ballot for the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Voters can apply online for a mail-in or absentee ballot or they can apply in person at their county board of elections office.

As soon as voters receive their mail ballot, they should:

Read the instructions carefully

Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections

Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope marked “Official Election Ballot”

Seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope

Complete the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope by signing and writing the current date

Affix a postage stamp to the outer envelope before mailing

Mail ballots must be received by a voter’s county board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. Mail ballots received after that time do not count, even if they contain a postmark before the deadline.

Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot may vote in person on Election Day if they bring their mail ballot and outer return envelope with them to be voided.

“Whichever voting option you choose – by mail ballot or in person at the polls on Election Day – the important thing is to exercise your constitutional right to vote and let your voice be heard,” Schmidt said.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772, visit vote.pa.gov, or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.