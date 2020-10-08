Pennsylvanians can vote early at county election offices and satellite locations

FILE – This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

You can now vote early at county election offices and satellite locations.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reminded Pennsylvanians today that, in addition to voting by mail now and going to the polls on election day, Nov. 3, they have a third option: voting early in person by mail ballot at county election offices and satellite election offices.

“When voters use this new option, there is no need for mail delivery or waiting in line at the polls,” Secretary Boockvar said. “They can apply and cast their ballot on the spot, at their convenience, before Nov. 3. It’s how I plan to vote because election day is always the busiest day of the year for me.”

Once their county has finalized and printed the ballot, voters can visit their county election office or satellite office and apply for a mail or absentee ballot.

County election officials will check their eligibility while they wait and, once verified, will provide them with the ballot. Voters can then complete their ballot and cast it all in one visit.

Voters can use this option until 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, the deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Before making the trip to vote in person by mail ballot, voters should check the hours of their county’s election office or satellite office.

A list of satellite voting locations designated by county election boards will be updated as information is made available.

Voters should also make sure that they enclose their ballot first in the white inner secrecy envelope and seal it, then insert the inner envelope into the outer envelope and sign and complete the voter’s declaration on the outer pre-printed return envelope. Voters must include these two steps in order for their ballots to be counted.

Pennsylvania voters can also choose to vote by mail or to vote in person at their polling place on election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

“Pennsylvanians now have more secure, accessible and convenient voting options than ever before,” Secretary Boockvar said. “I hope every eligible voter takes advantage of one of these options to make their voice heard.”