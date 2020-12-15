Pennsylvania’s 20 electors unanimously voted Monday for Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar presided over the 59th Pennsylvania Electoral College.

The Commonwealth’s 20 electors Monday unanimously voted for Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President of the United States, in accordance with Pennsylvania’s popular vote results in the November 3rd Election.

Despite being in the middle of a global pandemic, more Pennsylvanians than ever before — 6.9 million — participated in the general election.

One of the 20 casting a vote in Pennsylvania, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. She says it was an honor to have been selected.

The county executive says this will be the final piece in the election process. She added it was an emotional time casting her vote; even giving her goosebumps as the ballots were being counted.

“You know it’s, in many ways, thought of as more of a ceremonial event. Today, I think was much more meaningful, very historic day, considering all the challenges to the results of the election back on November third,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.