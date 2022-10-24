Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State outlined the vote-counting process for the Nov. 8 General Election on Monday.

Leigh Chapman explained that before mail ballots can be scanned and counted, they must be removed from their envelopes and prepared for scanning. Under Pennsylvania law, counties cannot begin this pre-canvassing of mail ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Chapman also addressed concerns over Election Day integrity.

“I want to emphasize here that throughout the voting and ballot counting process, people who have been chosen by candidates and political parties are present to observe the integrity of the whole process. For example, poll watchers appointed by candidates and political parties can be present at polling places to observe in-person election day voting,” said Leigh Chapman, Acting Secretary of State.

Chapman said under current election law, unofficial results should be available within a few days of the election.