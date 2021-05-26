Pittsburgh area Republican attorney running for governor

A Pittsburgh area Republican attorney wants to be Pennsylvania’s next governor.

Attorney Jason Richie, 49, says it was the abuse of power he saw within the Wolf Administration that convinced him to run for office.

He says he will fight the state’s population decline and would work to reduce the size of the general assembly, one of the largest in the country.

He says Harrisburg needs new direction.

“We can’t just keep recycling the same politicians and hope they do something. We need an outsider, like myself who doesn’t have any political connections or special interests, to come in and change the way Harrisburg operates and that is what I intend to do,” said Jason Richie, R, candidate for governor.