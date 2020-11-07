Political analyst and residents weigh in on extended election process

Across the nation, election workers are tallying up votes and counting mail-in ballots.

Many people say the wait has been frustrating, though some say they would choose to vote by mail again for future elections. Tonight, a political analyst and some area voters are weighing in.

Despite allegations of fraud and a days long wait, expanded mail-in voting may have solved a longstanding problem.

“A real expansion in terms of the number of people that are participating in this election, mail-in voting is convenient for people. It’s easy for people to do, they don’t about getting up in the morning and getting to the polling place before they go to work.” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analyst at Mercyhurst University.

One voter agrees with Dr. Morris’ logic. He says despite the delay in results, he would choose to vote by mail in the future.

“It was too convenient, it was just really convenient. It showed up at our door, we dropped it off at the courthouse. It was just a piece of cake.” said Rich Petrarca.

Rich’s wife Gretchen agrees. She believes this way of voting is effective.

“Walk in voters first and then go and open up all those envelopes, that would be good. I think the way it’s been done is very fair and every vote counts.” said Gretchen Petrarca.

Some voters say despite voting by mail because of the pandemic, they would have preferred to vote in person.

“It makes sense to be able to count votes beforehand, that way we don’t have this period of uncertainty. I think absentee is fine in the future, I would probably rather vote in person.” said Evan Abplanap.