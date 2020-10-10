Political analysts weigh in on Joe Biden’s visit to Erie

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden’s visit has some people in Erie County talking about the candidate and the upcoming election.

Biden’s visit could be an influential moment of his campaign. One political expert says why Erie is an important place to visit.

“It’s a pivotal county in a pivotal state. It’s a city which is a working class city.” said Bob Rhodes, Former Edinboro University Political Science Professor.

Rhodes says Biden’s visit could appeal to some members of President Trump’s demographic.

“That is a very important demographic for Trump, that’s where his largest base of support is. Joe Biden, unlike Hillary Clinton, is someone who tries to appeal to the working class.” Rhodes said.

Another political analyst says Former Vice President Biden’s ability and decision to visit places like Erie could help him win swing states like Pennsylvania.

“For Trump to have any chance of winning Pennsylvania, he has to run up the margins in Western Pennsylvania and where Democrats can reduce those margins are in Erie and Pittsburgh. Vice President Biden coming to Erie is probably going to turn out his base of democratic voters.” said Jeff Bloodworth, Gannon University Co-Director of School of Public Service.

Bloodworth adding this is part of Biden’s campaign strategy to reach Erie’s diverse community.

“Understanding the necessary outreach to, kind of, not just the white working class, but a place like Erie’s a diverse place. You have white working class voters, African-Americans, a significant population of new Americans.” Bloodworth said.