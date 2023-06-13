Closer to home, WJET spoke with local political leaders about Donald Trump’s indictment and what it could mean moving forward.

Former President Donald Trump has been charged with 37 felony counts but has pleaded not guilty.

One local political party leader believes that the former president will continue to do well in his candidacy should he continue running for office.

“Well the latest polls I saw was his approval rating, among conservatives, increased after they indicted him,” said Tom Eddy, chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee.

But another party leader feels the indictment will do more harm than good.

“Do I think it will impede his run for the White House? It should. I think it shows that he’s not fit for office, that he’s not the leader that we expect our president to be and he’s not the right person to lead our country,” said Kristy Gnibus, vice chair of the Erie County Democratic Party.

Eddy added if the former president is punished by the law, then justice should be served fairly across the board.

“If President Trump did something wrong and he was indicted, so be it, but how come some other people have done things just as worse — if not worse — nothing ever happens to them,” Eddy explained.

Both party leaders said the indictment could be used as a tactic by other candidates in their run for the White House.

“If Trump continues to run, which I think he will, and even if he is clear on this, I’m sure that the left will use this as part of their major campaign emphasis to try to say that he’s not qualified to be president of the United States. It will definitely come up,” said Eddy.

“I think it’s actually going to be used against him in the Republican Party for folks that are running against him, primarying him. I think it’ll be used from Biden as well, so I think he’s going to get hit on all sides,” said Gnibus.

Eddy said the Republican candidates should be cautious about using the indictment as a tactic against Trump and focus on how they will help the electorate.