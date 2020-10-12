Political yard sign theft continues as election day approaches

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—As the Nov. 3 election approaches, excitement builds for candidates in the Rio Grande Valley.

Republican or Democrat, neighbors have noticed their political yard signs are either missing or vandalized.

Norma Sepulveda, a Harlingen resident, says someone in a pick-up truck stole her Biden sign from outside her office in East Harrison Avenue on Friday night.

Source: Norma Sepulveda

Sepulveda filed a report with Harlingen police officers on Tuesday. The department replied to her and said they will have someone patrol the area during graveyard hours.

“It is like having your cars unlocked, it is a crime of opportunity” said Dave Osborne, Harlingen Police Department commander.

Police advises residents to make a report if a campaign sign is stolen. However, there are some methods to keep signs in place, according to Osborne.

First make sure to place your campaign sign near your house, make sure that is secured in the ground or consider placing a chain around it.

“These types of thefts usually happen in the dark of night” said Osborne.

Even though the motive is unclear as to why the person in Sepulveda’s video stole the campaign sign, she has a theory that the person responsible was driving around taking signs due to the amount of objects in the back of his or hers truck.

In Sept. a woman was also caught on camera taking a campaign sign from the front yard of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez’s home in McAllen.

In the video provided by Congressman Gonzales’ staff, the unidentified woman is seen taking a quick look around before taking the sign out of the ground and then walking away.

Stealing a campaign sign is considered theft. A charge, if placed, would be dependent upon the value of the item.