Primary elections are a month away and the Erie County Elections Office has been preparing volunteers for running the polls.

Poll worker classes took place at the Bayfront Convention Center all week. Representatives from the elections office were training judges of elections, machine operators, majority and minority inspectors and more.

This is in preparation for the municipal primary election that is taking place on May 16. An election clerk explained that this week is crucial for running the polls.

“During the training, we have a lot of focus on making sure the judges of elections are aware of voter requirements, who needs to show IDs when they’re at the polls and who doesn’t know how to fill out the poll books and how to fill out the form so that we have everything we need to follow the election code,” said Randall Sutter, election clerk.

Sutter added their staff comprises about 900 poll workers on Election Day.