The Erie County Elections and Voter Registration Office is looking to recruit more poll workers.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 was Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and county officials spoke with residents at the Flagship City Food Hall.

Representatives from the Erie County Elections and Voter Registration Office are answering questions and looking for people to work the polls on Election Day.

County officials said that poll workers are paid positions and they are looking for reliable residents to help the community.

Erie County needs 900 poll workers each Election Day.

“It’s really important to be a poll worker just because without poll workers we don’t have an election. It’s the easiest way for people in our community to get involved,” said Randall Sutter, Election Clerk.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

There is still time to apply to become a poll worker.

To become a poll worker in Erie County, you call 814-451-6274 or email Poll Worker Coordinator, Sue Sheffield at ssheffield@eriecountypa.gov.