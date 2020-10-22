Polling location changes announced

The following polling location changes have been announced.
On 10/15 the Board changed:
City of Corry 3rd District from the YMCA to Evangelical United Methodist 921 N. Center Street.
On 9/17 the Board changed:
- Washington Township relocation to McLane Church 12511 Edinboro Rd, Edinboro, PA 16412; currently at Township Building
- Girard Township 3rd District relocation to Girard United Methodist Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard, PA 16417. Voting will take place in Fellowship Hall, with parking and entrance located on Olin Ave; currently at St. Johns Parish Center, who no longer wish to participate
- Venango Township relocation to Wattsburg Methodist Church, 9904 Jamestown Rd., Wattsburg, PA 16442