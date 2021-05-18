Polling place error at Erie 5-21 and Girard 3

A procedural error in two Erie County Precincts led to voters taking their ballots home rather than scanning them so they would count in today’s County Election.

Nine voters using the ballot-marking device at Jefferson School, serving Erie 5th ward-21st District left with their ballots unscanned.

The Judge of Elections, Bill Yockey, notified the County of the situation early this afternoon, very upset the procedural mix-up. The Judge was able to provide the names of seven of the voters.

The local Board at 5-21 could not identify the others with certainty.

A similar situation occurred at Girard Township District 3 this morning, where approximately 24 voters took ballots produced by that precinct’s ballot marking device.

Judge of Elections Ryan Deimel notified the Courthouse about the error.

Mary Rennie, Chairwoman Erie County Election Board is asking voters for their help.

“Any voter, who took their ballot home after visiting Jefferson School on East 38th street or Girard United Methodist Church on East Main Street today, are urged to return the ballots to the precinct so it may be scanned and counted.”

The County utilizes some 850-poll workers in an average election at their 149 precincts.

The Elections Department expanded training this year, but the voting system is still rather new; having been in use in two elections.