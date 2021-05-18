Polls open today for Primary Elections

Today is the big day for Primary Elections.

Fontaine Glenn was live at the courthouse this morning. She was joined by Erie County Republican Chairman Verel Salmon, and Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz with more on today’s primary elections.

When it comes to mail-in ballots, the Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says a high number of voters could still head to the polls and cast their vote.

Smith is pointing to some high profile races like county executive, mayor and sheriff as reasons why people may be hitting the polls today, despite those voting by mail.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. tonight.