Pre-testing for Nov. election underway

Pre-testing for the November election is now underway.

The Erie County Elections Department and members from Dominion Voting will be testing voting machines for the next two days.

Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says the testing will act as a mock-election. The names of candidates from every race will appear on the ballot.

By the end of testing more than 12,000 ballots will have been used to test the equipment.

“Knowing that the equipment is working properly and the software is working properly is a major relief. It’s, I guess, one of those nightmares you have in the elections business, that you get to election day and things aren’t functioning as they should. So, this is important,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.