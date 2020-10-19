Preparations for President Trump’s visit to Erie continue

Preparations are underway at the Erie International Airport for President Trump’s arrival to Erie tomorrow.

Samiar Nefzi was live from the airport with more.

According to the Executive Director of the Erie International Airport Derek Martin, 10,000 tickets are up for grabs, however the airport is anticipating about 5,000 spectators.

Here’s what we know:

Unlike former Vice President Joe Biden’s visit, there will be no parking at the airport or the surrounding area.

Biden, as we know, made a quick stop then headed to an off-site location for his rally.

President Trump will conduct his rally at the airport. You can expect road closures. 26th and Asbury from the Lowe’s down will be closed to 12th Street, as well as, 12th and Grace.

Spectators will be bused in from several areas such as K-Mart or Waldmeer parking lots.

Martin says the Trump campaign has not finished the details yet.

“All the screening will be done at North Coast Hanger. Secret Service is bringing the magnetometer and those sort of things into the area and they’ll be screening over there,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director, Erie International Airport.

Martin says there is no anticipation of any interruptions when it comes to air traffic.