(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pa. senator is endorsing Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman following his projected win in the Democratic Pennsylvania Senate primary.

President Joe Biden is also weighing in on Fetterman’s win, releasing a statement shortly after the projected win was announced.

“As Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman understands that working class families in Pennsylvania and across the country have been dealt out for far too long. It’s time to deal them back in, and electing John to the United States Senate would be a big step forward for Pennsylvania’s working people. Democrats are united around John, who is a strong nominee, will run a tough race, and can win in November. And while we await the results of the GOP primary, one thing is clear – these candidates are not your father’s GOP. They have fought a malicious, chaotic primary campaign to be the most extreme. And they have shown people their authentic selves – that whoever emerges will be too dangerous, too craven, and too extreme to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate.” President Joe Biden

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) also commented on Fetterman’s win, and endorsed him in the race for Pennsylvania Senate.