President Trump to visit Erie on October 20th, residents express concerns over COVID-19

President Trump and the First Lady will make way to Erie in less than 24 hours for a campaign rally.

This event is expected to attract thousands of people.

Here is a look at the concerns some people are having when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 through this type of event.

It’s unknown as to how many people will make way to tomorrow night’s event. What is known however is that the spread of COVID-19 is still an issue.

Thousands of people are expected to make way to the Erie International Airport on Tuesday to hear from President Trump.

The county executive said that this comes as Erie County has seen a decrease in cases of COVID-19 over the past few days.

“We have our contact tracers. The hospitals have remained ready for whatever comes their way,but we really don’t want to see a super spreader event. We don’t want to see the ramifications of that which would then spread to people who are much more vulnerable,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

One North East resident said that he plans on wearing a mask at the rally, but he said that he is choosing to go because he wants to hear what the president has to say and to show his support.

“I know we are going through a hard time in our country, but to me to be able to live in the freedom that we live in, to me that definitely out weighs the fear of what this pandemic has brought to everybody in our country,” said Aaron Byers, North East Resident.

The county executive said that something else to consider is that this event will attract people from beyond Erie County.

“Probably even attract people from outside of our state and that is a concern for me as we may have people coming from regions where the incidents of COVID-19 and the spread of COVID-19 is much greater than what it is here in Erie,” said Dahlkemper.

Those who registered for the event did have to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Here is what was stated in the waiver:

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”