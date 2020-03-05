President Trump to visit Scranton, PA

President Trump comes to Northeastern Pennsylvania today, specifically Scranton, the hometown of Democrat Joe Biden.

President Trump carried Pennsylvania in 2016, which shocked many political observers since the keystone state is traditionally a Democrat stronghold.

Andy Mehalshick reports.

President Donald Trump knows the key role that Pennsylvania can play in the 2020 election. He visited the state several times in 2016 and GOP leaders think he can capture the state again.

“You’re going to see actually a bigger turnout coming out for Donald Trump. The president is going to have a huger turnout in Northeastern Pennsylvania in Luzerne County than in 2016,” said Justin Behrens, Luzerne County Republican Party.

Trump turned Luzerne County, which is a blue county, red in 2016. The GOP is working to keep that county red and turn other counties the same color.

“I can tell you the Republican Party is working harder than ever. We got the young Republicans out there knocking on doors talking to people, we got the women Luzerne County Republican Party going out there getting people. We are energized,” said Behrens.

But, Democratic Party leaders insist that 2020 is not going to be a repeat of 2016.

“I think that people’s perspectives changed. Even though Luzerne County has always been a traditional strong Democrat base, you’ve seen a lot of changes in past several years, a lot of that is emotion and some issues being stirred up by the current president,” said Kathy Bozinski, Chair, Luzerne County Democratic Party.

Mehalshick interviewed the president 10 months ago when he made a campaign stop in central Pennsylvania for a Republican Congressional candidate.

“Can you keep Pennsylvania a red state, as compared to the Democrats who think they can turn it blue again?” said Mehalshick.

Trump answered, “Well, I do think so. We have, if you take a look, the best employment numbers in the history of the state and country, by the way. Pennsylvania has never done this well. We brought steel back, we brought coal back, we brought so many things back.”

Air Force One is scheduled to land in the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport around 5:30 p.m. tonight.