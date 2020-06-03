Presidential candidates face off in Pennsylvania primary elections

The pandemic is having an impact on elections across the country, perhaps most significantly on the presidential race.

The pandemic is forcing Democratic candidate and presumptive party nominee Joe Biden into what has been mostly an online campaign.

His closest competitor, Senator Bernie Sanders, still appeared on the Pennsylvania ballot despite suspending his campaign back in April.

Here is a look at the Democratic ballot. Former vice president and presumed Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, has 532,727 votes. That is nearly 78% of the Democratic vote.

Senator Bernie Sanders has 128,681 votes statewide or just under 19%. Candidate Tulsi Gabbard came in third with just 25,720 votes, about 4%.

Meanwhile, President Trump faced two challengers in the Pennsylvania primary, which is all but a formality.

The president won Pennsylvania in 2016, however that could prove to be more challenging come this November. The president took more than 95% of the Republican votes.

Bill Weld sits at around 4%. Finally, Rocky De La Fuente rounded out the Republican party with just over 1%.

