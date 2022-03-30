Lot drawing for ballot positions took place Wednesday, March 30 at the Erie County Courthouse. The goal was for candidates to fairly receive a place on the ballots in the primary election.

The process of determining ballot order includes drawing a ping pong ball to determine which candidate will be listed first for under their party.

The drawing introduces a level of randomness to negate any effects that might take place when a voter is voting.

Election Clerks at the Erie County Courthouse explained why the drawing is important for all elections.

“It’s important when there are a lot of candidates on a specific race, because candidates who get lost in the middle of a list could suffer. It’s important that we have this random aspect to make sure it’s a fair and honest election,” said Randall Sutter, Election Clerk at the Erie County Courthouse.

Clerks recalled the lot drawing as a method that had always been implemented to ensure fair election ballots.